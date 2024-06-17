As the temperatures rise outside, Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) offers opportunities for older residents to stay cool and active — both at home on Zoom and in the community at Congregation Beth Israel.

Online exercise and movement classes have expanded with opportunities in the morning and afternoon to meet participants’ needs. Whether interested in belly dancing, Israeli dancing, Pilates, chair yoga or Tai Chi, residents will find ways to stay active. To keep minds stimulated, engage in lectures about Shakespeare, a history of the TV talk or the golden age of music.

In-person classes offered at Beth Israel include acting, Tai Chi, Israeli folk dancing and more. To learn more, visit www.jfcsclasses.org or contact Jennifer Brauner, director of the Center for Senior Enrichment, at 480-670-8073.