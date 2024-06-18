In May, Biltmore Fashion Park launched “Shopping with a Twist,” a program that allows shoppers ages 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating restaurants, stroll through the designated pedestrian walkway of the center and shop at most stores while enjoying their beverage. The program will be available Thursday to Sunday between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Our goal with this program is to bring a new level of excitement and elevate our shoppers’ experience,” said Victoria Buscher, general manager of Biltmore Fashion Park. “Through Shopping with a Twist, we’re fostering a sense of community and connection, inviting our shoppers not just to shop but to unwind, socialize and indulge in leisurely discovery, all while enjoying a refreshing beverage.”

Guests can purchase a to-go alcoholic beverage from participating restaurants, including Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Breakfast Club, Pomo Pizza, Seasons 52, True Food Kitchen, Zinburger and the newly opened Ambrogio15.

Participants must wear a wristband that will be provided by the restaurant before entering the pedestrian walkway. Alcoholic beverages will be served in disposable clear plastic cups with the logo of the participating restaurant. Only drinks purchased from the participating restaurants are allowed in the designated areas, and no outside alcohol is permitted. All beverages must remain in their original logo-branded cups.

For additional information, visit www.shopbiltmore.com/shoppingwithatwist.