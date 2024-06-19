Brophy honors distinguished seniors

In April, Brophy College Preparatory honored 16 seniors from the Class of 2024 as spring Distinguished Students at a ceremony held at the school’s Harper Great Hall. Brophy’s Distinguished Students, also recognized in the fall, are selected by Brophy Prep faculty, coaching staff and counselors based not only on their exceptional academic and service achievements, but also for having grown to be model representatives of the enduring qualities of Brophy Prep’s Jesuit-educated graduate at graduation: intellectually competent, open to growth, loving, religious and committed to doing justice.

Principal Jim Bopp and Dean of Student Support Services Austin Pidgeon presented the awards to students Zeid Arekat, Brandon Byrne, Nicolas Carter, Nathaniel Chavez, Connor Furey, Sean Kennedy, Shaan Keole, Minh Luu, Edison Martinez Estrada, Joshua Nunez Sandoval, Connor Oldani, Luke Roe, Leo Roth, Jacob Schoenhals, Juan Pablo Suarez Woolcott and Luis Villalpando.

Bopp told the students, “While your awards as distinguished students are a defining moment of your time here at Brophy, don’t allow this to be the end. Your awards mark the beginning and are inspired by the words of St. Ignatius of Loyola, ‘Go forth and set the world on fire.’”

Xavier senior named Obama Scholar

Xavier College Preparatory senior Angel Moreno Martin was named as an Obama Scholar – part of Arizona State University (ASU) Advantage Program. The Obama Scholars Program rewards outstanding academic achievement and is committed to making college affordable and accessible.

Martin will receive tuition and fees for up to four years to attend ASU. ASU is committed to providing opportunities for motivated, high-achieving students for whom a lack of financial resources is a barrier to higher education.

Martin is the first generation in her immediate family to attend college. She plans to major in civil engineering. Martin wants to work in the transportation sector when she graduates.

At Xavier, Martin took AutoCAD along with Xavier’s required computer science coding class. She is vice president of Xavier Young Vincentians Club and captain of the eSports team.

Dorrance scholarship awarded to Xavier student

Xavier senior Ashley Valdivia Ruvalcaba received the distinguished Dorrance Scholarship to attend Arizona State University.

The scholarship is funded by the Dorrance Family Foundation and is a need-based award that aims to instill college-going traditions in future generations of Arizona families, to provide financial assistance and academic support for its recipients, and to enhance college persistence through unique enrichment experiences.

The program includes a $12,000 scholarship per year for a total of four years. Ruvalcaba will attend a special summer program, and build camaraderie through international travel, innovation experience, and cultural enrichment events. The total program is valued at over $100,000.

Ruvalcaba is the first generation in her family to attend college. Her counselor encouraged her to apply for the Dorrance Scholarship. She plans to major in biological sciences to become a physician’s assistant (PA). After graduating ASU, she wants to attend Creighton University or University of Arizona PA school.

At Xavier, Ruvalcaba was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Spanish Club, and mountain biking.

Student receives two engineering scholarships

Xavier College Preparatory senior M. J. Martinez will graduate with scholarships that will pay her entire college tuition and a paid internship with a prestigious technology company.

Martinez is the recipient of two major scholarships from well-known, private technology companies. The first, LinkedIn Possibilities in Tech Scholarship Program, a four-year experience designed to support the pursuit of a degree and a smooth transition into the workforce.

Martinez joins a talented and diverse cohort of future tech leaders at LinkedIn. This is the second year of the program, and Martinez will receive up to $40,000. She is the only student in Arizona to receive this scholarship.

She also is the recipient of the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship in recognition of her hard work, resilience and commitment to computer science, engineering and robotics. She will receive a scholarship of up to $40,000, which the company created to inspire and propel the next generation of innovators. In addition, Amazon offers scholars access to paid internships beginning after her freshman year of college.

Martinez has taken Advanced Placement (AP) computer science classes, is a member of Xavier’s Robotics Club, and the National Computer Science Honor Society. In 2024, she received an Honorable Mention Award from the National Center for Women & Information Technology. Martinez serves as the editor of XPress, Xavier’s award-winning student newspaper.