In May, Spencers TV & Appliance celebrated a major milestone in its 52-year history: welcoming its four millionth customer. This significant achievement was celebrated between President’s Day and May 10 with a series of events and giveaways at all its Valley locations.

Since opening its doors in downtown Mesa, the retailer has grown to become a trusted name in Arizona for home appliances TV, and Mattresses expanding to 11 locations in the Valley, including the one at 2102 E. Camelback Road. The company says that the growth reflects its “unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and its dedication to providing high-quality products and exceptional service.”

To commemorate this milestone, the company gave away a $10,000 GE Cafe Kitchen to one lucky customer. Additionally, other customers who participated in the event had the chance to win prizes, including an 80” Smart TV and a Simmons Beautyrest Mattress.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers for their support over the years,” said Rick Biederbeck, president of Spencers, “Reaching four million customers is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch products and exceptional service. We look forward to continuing to serve our community for many more years to come.”

For more information, visit www.spencerstv.com.