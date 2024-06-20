Salon Surreal has been a fixture in North Central Phoenix since it first opened in 1992. For the past 30 plus years, the award-winning salon has served the hair and skin care needs of the community, and they will continue to do so in a new location.

The business recently moved from its 16th Street and Glendale Avenue location to 1259 E. Northern Ave.

“I am the third and most recent owner of Salon Surreal, after purchasing the business in February from previous owner Suzy Noren,” Kristen Hansen said. “We have 15 talented hair stylists who see clients ranging from ages one to 100.”

Hansen says that the team has a variety of specialties – precision cuts for women and men, blonding, creative and traditional hair color, hair extensions, perms and even wig styling. The salon is associated with Uptown Medispa for skin care and medical aesthetics. “We have two incredible licensed aestheticians, and two registered nurse injectors,” Hansen added.

The community can check out the newly remodeled space at a grand reopening open house event, Friday, June 28. Community members can stop by throughout the day and enter to win a free cut, color and home care kit. Raffle ticket proceeds will benefit the Assistance League of Arizona. There will be a ribbon cutting and reception at 7 p.m.

For salon hours and other information, call 602-870-9190 or visit www.salonsurreal.com.