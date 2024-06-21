The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting that a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport will be closed and other freeway restrictions are scheduled for improvement projects this weekend, June 21-24. ADOT recommends drivers allow extra travel time and plan to use detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 24) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road closed, including the southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange. Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed. Detours: Eastbound I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure. Note : Some ramps will close as early as 8 p.m. Friday. For more information visit : http://i10broadwaycurve.com. Note : Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Warner Road closed from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday (June 22) for barrier work. Consider exiting at Ray Road.

(Superstition Freeway) (June 24) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. near Sky Harbor Airport Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 24) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time. For more information visit: http://i10broadwaycurve.com. Note : Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) narrowed to one lane at I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 24). The southbound SR 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10 will close permanently at 8 p.m. Friday. Detour : Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Broadway or Baseline roads.

near Sky Harbor Airport (June 24) for bridge work. Allow extra travel time. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303 closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (June 21-22) and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 24) for pavement improvement project. Detour : Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive traffic can use northbound 43rd Avenue or the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to enter southbound I-17.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.