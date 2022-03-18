Scheduled closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways, March 18–21

March 2022
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) freeway closures or restrictions are scheduled this weekend (March 18-21) for improvement projects in the Phoenix area, including a closure of eastbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley.
Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following restrictions are in place:
DETOUR: Drivers should use alternate routes including westbound I-10 to the west entrance to Sky Harbor Airport and US 60 to the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) westbound.
DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
DETOUR: Traffic can use the general purpose exit on eastbound Loop 101 to reach southbound SR 51.
Visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.