Scheduled closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways, March 18–21

March 2022

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) freeway closures or restrictions are scheduled this weekend (March 18-21) for improvement projects in the Phoenix area, including a closure of eastbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following restrictions are in place:

  • Northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and Washington Street from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 21) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

DETOUR: Drivers should use alternate routes including westbound I-10 to the west entrance to Sky Harbor Airport and US 60 to the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) westbound.

  • Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between Tatum Boulevard and SR 51 and narrowed to three lanes between Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 20) for pavement maintenance. The westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street will be closed (use other nearby on-ramps).

DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

  • Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) HOV ramp to southbound SR 51 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 20) for pavement maintenance.

DETOUR: Traffic can use the general purpose exit on eastbound Loop 101 to reach southbound SR 51.

Visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

