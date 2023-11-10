The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising Valley drivers that portions of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend (Nov. 10-13) for improvement projects managed by ADOT and Valley Metro. Subject to change due to weather or other factors, the following weekend closures will be in place:

Westbound I-10 closed between 7th Street and 7th Avenue north of downtown Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 12) for scheduled bridge inspection work at the I-10 tunnel. Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 16th Street closed. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at 32nd and 24th streets closed. Detours : Consider using northbound I-17 starting at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers exiting westbound I-10 at 7th Street can use westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to 7th Avenue.

north of downtown Phoenix (Nov. 12) for scheduled bridge inspection work at the I-10 tunnel. Southbound I-17 closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 12) for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway, Thunderbird and Cactus roads closed. Southbound I-17 frontage road closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues. Detours : Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 is an alternate freeway route to the Sky Harbor Airport area. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond closure.

(Nov. 12) for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project. Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 12) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.