The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising Valley drivers that portions of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend (Nov. 10-13) for improvement projects managed by ADOT and Valley Metro. Subject to change due to weather or other factors, the following weekend closures will be in place:
- Westbound I-10 closed between 7th Street and 7th Avenue north of downtown Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 12) for scheduled bridge inspection work at the I-10 tunnel. Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 16th Street closed. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at 32nd and 24th streets closed.
- Detours: Consider using northbound I-17 starting at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers exiting westbound I-10 at 7th Street can use westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to 7th Avenue.
- Southbound I-17 closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 12) for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway, Thunderbird and Cactus roads closed. Southbound I-17 frontage road closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues.
- Detours: Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 is an alternate freeway route to the Sky Harbor Airport area. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond closure.
- Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 12) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.