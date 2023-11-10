Now in its 16th year, Valley artists will once again open their studios to the public during the Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale. During the two-day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12, guests can tour local home art studios, meet and greet with local artists and shop one-of-a-kind art treasures for their own homes or as gifts to art-lovers for the upcoming holidays.

“We are thrilled that the Camelback Studio and Art Sale continues to grow in size and demand,” said Lynn Gustafson, owner of the Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale. “This event is a special opportunity for us as artists to connect one-on-one with the art enthusiasts in the Valley. We appreciate the ongoing support for our community and local art as a whole.”

Since its inception, the Camelback Studio and Art Sale has grown to represent a wide array of mediums for art lovers of all kinds, all handmade by local artists who live and work in the area. This year, the tour features 40 renowned local artists and 13 home studios from 40th Street and Camelback Road to 44th Street and McDonald to in and around mid-Phoenix and south Scottsdale.

Guests can chose any of these stops to begin their self-guided tour. Art enthusiasts are encouraged to visit a few of their favorites or work their way to all 13 stops to explore undiscovered art such as wearable art, jewelry, handmade gifts, painting, sculptures and more.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. A printable map and additional details can be found at www.camelbackstudiotour.com.