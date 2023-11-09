The Believe In Girls (B.I.G.) event returns to Phoenix Saturday, Nov. 11, inviting the community to experience the core of Girl Scouting.

Presented by Girl Scouts-Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) from 3 to 7 p.m., the open-house event will be held at ASU Preparatory Academy, located at 735 E. Fillmore St. in downtown Phoenix. The carnival experience is open to Girl Scouts, their family, friends and those interested in supporting or joining the organization.

The B.I.G. Event will give girls the opportunity to connect with community partners, meet their Girl Scout sisters, participate in hands-on programs, and dive into activities focused on STEM, outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship.

“With the return of The B.I.G. Event, girls and families will have the chance to explore the wide range of impactful programs that Girl Scouts has to offer and spark sisterhoods that last a lifetime,” said Christina Spicer, co-CEO of GSACPC. “It was designed as a fun-filled afternoon of Girl Scouting activities for the whole family.”

In addition to showcasing Girl Scout programs, including a climbing tower and zipline, families can enjoy a DJ, bounce house, food trucks, and more. Individuals interested in attending the B.I.G. event can secure their spot by registering online for $5. For more information and to register, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org/bigevent.