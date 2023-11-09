Original Breakfast House (OBH) announced the return of its annual Veterans Day bash, which honors and celebrates veterans and all military personnel.

On Friday, Nov. 10, preceding Veterans Day, the restaurant will get the party started with a live concert in the parking lot featuring In Flight Groove and Friends, a muscle car show presented by Big Mike and The Boys and more.

All day long, veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free entrée of choice from OBH’s regular menu. Festivities support Tunnel to Towers Tempe, a nonprofit organization founded in honor of Firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001, and all first responders and military heroes that have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Owner John Stidham, a proud veteran himself, invites the community to honor and celebrate Veterans Day on what he hopes will be the biggest turnout yet for his restaurant’s “biggest party of the year!”

Original Breakfast House is located at 13623 N. 32nd St. For additional information, call 602-482-2328 or visit www.originalbreakfasthouse.com.