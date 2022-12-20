Satisfy cookie cravings late-night, via delivery

Insomnia Cookies, known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, opened its first store in Phoenix Nov. 19. The new location, situated in CityScape and within walking distance of Arizona State University’s Downtown Phoenix campus and Chase Field, marks the brand’s third location in Arizona and 229th location nationwide.

The company offers in-store, pickup and delivery options for customers to experience its signature warm cookies. From the classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, a full slate of vegan options, frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, and ice cream to top them off, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold.

The new store, located at 1 E. Washington St., Suite 180, will deliver throughout surrounding neighborhoods including to Arizona State University’s Downtown Phoenix campus, Midtown, Uptown and South Mountain Village. For more, visit www.insomniacookies.com.