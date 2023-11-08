The all-neighborhood Royal Palm Community Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participating neighbors will post signs that lead to their home. Then, as part of Royal Palm Gives, starting at 1 p.m. at Royal Palm Park, various charities will also pick up any unsold items that neighbors would like to donate.

The Royal Palm Neighborhood is bounded by 7th and 19th Avenues, from Northern to Dunlap Avenues. To learn more about the neighborhood organization and other events taking place throughout the year, visit www.royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com.