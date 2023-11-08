Beginning Monday, Oct. 23, Valley Metro began implementing bus service improvements and route changes that may impact the way people travel in the Valley.

Route changes include increased frequency of bus service on routes 3, 7, 16, 19, 27, 35, 70; Bus route extension on route 48; Bus route eliminations in the southwest Valley, including Avondale ZOOM, Peoria on the Go Destinations (POGO) Blue, Green and Red.

Riders are encouraged to check their route schedule online or in the Valley Metro app. To view all service changes, visit www.valleymetro.org/oct23.