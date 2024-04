Residents are invited to join Phoenix District 4 Councilwoman Laura Pastor for an open discussion on hot topics in Midtown and Central Phoenix at an April Coffee Chat event.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 10, 8-9:30 a.m., at Luana’s Coffee and Beer, 1502 W. Thomas Road. Speakers will include representatives from the Phoenix Police and Neighborhood Services departments.

To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/D4CoffeeChat. For more information, call 602-262-7447 or visit www.phoenix.gov/district4.