Job seekers looking for a career with a company that values diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace may want to check out the ONE Community Diversity Career Expo.

Scheduled for Thursday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the virtual event will connect people with inclusive companies, and registration is free for job seekers. ONE Community says that the event “will deliver a highly interactive, 3D environment including live streaming video interviews with key corporate sponsors and the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with recruiters looking to fill job openings.”

To register for the event, visit www.onecommunity.com/diversity-career-expo-april-11.