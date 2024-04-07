While Earth Day is officially April 22, Keep Phoenix Beautiful will host events throughout the month of April that will help residents “go green” year-round, beginning with two events on Saturday, April 13.

The Pierson Community Garden, 1822 W. Pierson St., will host “Worm Composting with Let’s Go Compost” from 9-10 a.m. The event will help residents learn about the wonders of worm composting and the benefits of using their “liquid gold” for garden soil. The Mountain View Community Garden, 9901 N. 7th Ave., will host “Everyday is Earth Day: Litter Cleanup and Flower Crowns” from 9-10 a.m. Attendees will clean up the litter surrounding the garden and within the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, as well as create a flower crown made using garden-grown flowers and plants.

Later in the month, residents can take part in a “Nurtured by Nature: How Gardening can Heal/Make and Take Craft” event, held at Mountain View Community Garden Wednesday, April 24, 4:30-5:15 p.m.

For details on these events and others, visit www.keepphxbeautiful.org/events.