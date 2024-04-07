Carli is an absolutely gorgeous 10-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who was unfortunately surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) earlier this year after her family was moving and could not take her with. This sadly is a trend that AHS is seeing more and more of as pet owners face struggles such as housing insecurity, job insecurity, lack of pet-friendly housing and more.

Upon examination in the shelter’s trauma hospital, Carli was found to have a wound on her tail known as “happy tail” due to wagging it and hitting it on objects, which has since healed. The pointy eared pup absolutely loves people, getting attention and going for car rides. Throughout her time at AHS, everyone has noted how sweet and friendly she is with every two-legged friend she meets.

This senior girl is truly a precious one who has a lot of love to give during her golden years and hopes a family falls in love with her. Those interested in adopting curious Carli are encouraged to visit www.azhumane.org/adopt for more information.

If Carli (pet number 754838) has already been adopted, take a moment to meet some of the other dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter. To see all adoptable animals currently available at the Arizona Humane Society, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.