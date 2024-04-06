Shemer Art Center will present “Al Beadle: His Life, Work & Legacy” at an April 18 Artist Café event.

Scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m., the discussion will be presented by Beadle’s daughter, Gerri Beadle-Murray, as well as fellow architect Ned Sawyer and artist Gary Slater.

The cost for the event is $20 per person. Shemer Art Center is located at 5005 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix. For more information, call 602-262-4727 or visit www.shemerartcenter.org.