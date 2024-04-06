A new retro shopping experience opened in Uptown Phoenix in late February that offers a variety of vintage treasures for the home.

The new shop, D-constructed Vintage Home, located at 5034 N. Central Ave., is a collaboration between self-described serial entrepreneur Mike Robertson and his partner in vintage, Conni Ersland (Salvage Sisters). The team says that their union has resulted in a destination that brings together the best finds from all over Arizona and the country with a goal of offering mix and match vintage decor, curated by seasoned buyers, to help residents cultivate the personal space of their dreams.

The two met when Ersland worked at a thrift shop where Robertson was a volunteer. Ersland says that the two had a lot of “mutual friends and similar dreams.” When that thrift store ceased operations, Robertson knew it was time to open a new shop and asked Ersland to partner up. He adds that the two are “bound by fate,” and share a deep mutual respect for each other’s work ethic, good nature and creative skills.

The team is “excited to be a part of the neighborhood” and its evolving roster of dynamic businesses, as well as the nature and historic architecture of the area.

“They’re not demolishing historic properties but updating them and injecting new life into them. Thus, we clean and repurpose our items and reduce landfill overload,” Robertson said.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or send an email to dconstructedvintagehome@gmail.com.