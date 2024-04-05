With the NCAA tournament’s Final Four games set to kick off Saturday, April 6, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will not schedule any closures or lane restrictions for freeway projects in the West Valley or downtown Phoenix this weekend, April 5–8. There will, however, be ramp closures associated with the events as well as ramp closures elsewhere in the Valley.

ADOT says that drivers should allow for extra time and plan on arriving early if traveling to activities at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium (impacted freeways include westbound I-10 and Loop 101). In addition, Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way and Maryland Avenue near the stadium to be closed from approximately 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Those traveling freeways to the Fan Fest event at Phoenix Convention Center or the March Madness Music Festival at Hance Park in downtown Phoenix should be aware that the westbound I-10 HOV-lane exit ramp at Third Street north of downtown Phoenix will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, April 5.

Elsewhere in the Valley, the following ramp closures are scheduled:

Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) near the Broadway Curve closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 8). The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed.

(Superstition Freeway) near the Broadway Curve (April 8). Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound SR 51 in north Phoenix closed OVERNIGHT from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (April 6). The westbound Loop 101 HOV ramp to southbound SR 51 in that area will remain open.

(Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix (April 6). The westbound Loop 101 HOV ramp to southbound SR 51 in that area will remain open. NOTE: 16th Street closed in both directions under Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will detour by using the Loop 101 frontage roads.

More information about the games, special events and transportation is available online at www.phoenixfinalfour.com. Traffic information will be posted on freeway message boards, and real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov and via the AZ511 app. Find additional information on the ADOT website.