No full freeway closures, but some restrictions this weekend — Oct. 7–10
October 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that there are no full freeway closures for improvement projects scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Oct. 7-10). There are, however, ongoing ramp closures along eastbound US 60 near Loop 101 that will be in place for city of Tempe water line repair work. I-17 will also have some lane restrictions in place.
Allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place:
- Northbound I-17 narrowed to three lanes (right lane closure) between Thunderbird and Greenway roads in Phoenix from 10 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Oct. 9) for removal of concrete barriers related to drainage project. Drivers should slow down and merge safely in the work zone.
- I-17 narrowed to two lanes (HOV and left lane closure) in both directions near the light rail overpass between Dunlap Road and Peoria Avenue in Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 10) so Valley Metro can install sign structure in the median. Drivers should slow down and merge safely in the work zone.
- Southbound I-17 frontage road closed between Glendale and Bethany Home roads in Phoenix daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 8) and Sunday (Oct. 9) for electrical work. Detour: Use alternate routes. Police officers will be on hand to assist motorists whose destinations are only accessible via the frontage road.
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed until approximately Oct. 30 for city of Tempe water line repair work. The eastbound US 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive is also closed.
- Northbound Loop 101 frontage road (Price Road) closed between Elliott and Guadalupe roads in the East Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 10) for maintenance. The northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Guadalupe Road will remain open. Note: Local access will be maintained during the frontage road closure.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramp to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 10) for maintenance work. Detour: Southbound Loop 101 traffic can exit at Price Road to travel southbound to access westbound Loop 202.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.