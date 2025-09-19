Two freeway closures for improvement projects are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Sept. 19-22, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Other freeway restrictions or ramp closures also are planned. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange near downtown Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 21) for scheduled maintenance. Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport.

near downtown Phoenix (Sept. 21) for scheduled maintenance. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Country Club Drive and I-10 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 21) for pavement maintenance. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Stapley and Mesa drives also closed. Detours : Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) to reach I-10 near the Broadway Curve. Westbound US 60 drivers exiting at Country Club Drive can consider using westbound Baseline or Broadway roads.

(Superstition Freeway) (Sept. 21) for pavement maintenance. Southbound/Eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Vee Quiva Way and 17th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 20) for pavement maintenance.

(South Mountain Freeway) overnight (Sept. 20) for pavement maintenance. Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) right two lanes closed between Gilbert and Cooper roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 20) and from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 21) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Gilbert Road and westbound off-ramp at Cooper Road closed . Detour : Allow extra travel time and plan on using other nearby ramps.

(Santan Freeway) (Sept. 20) and (Sept. 21) for widening project. .

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

