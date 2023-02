Valley light rail riders should be aware that schedules are changing beginning Saturday, Feb. 4.

Beginning Feb. 4, Monday through Saturday, trains will arrive every 15 minutes from beginning of service until 7 p.m. After 7 p.m. trains will arrive every 20 minutes. Sunday, trains will arrive every 20 minutes.

Riders should check the schedule before Feb. 4 in the Valley Metro app or on the website at www.valleymetro.org/maps-schedules/rail.