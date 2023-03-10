The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reports that multiple freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, March 10–13. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:
- Southbound I-17 closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 11) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway and Thunderbird roads also closed.
- Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR 51 as alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.
- Northbound I-17 closed between Northern Avenue and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills Drive) from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed.
- Detour: Consider using northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to reach I-17 beyond closure. Northbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues.
- Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 13) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Detour: Drivers traveling to Sky Harbor Airport can consider using westbound I-10 to 24th Street or Buckeye Road to reach airport’s west entrance.
- Westbound US 60 closed between Alma School Road and McClintock Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for pavement improvement project.
For a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.