The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reports that multiple freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, March 10­–13. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Southbound I-17 closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 11) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway and Thunderbird roads also closed. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR 51 as alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

(March 11) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 closed between Northern Avenue and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills Drive) from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detour : Consider using northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to reach I-17 beyond closure. Northbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues.

(north of Union Hills Drive) (March 13) for pavement improvement project. Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 13) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour : Drivers traveling to Sky Harbor Airport can consider using westbound I-10 to 24th Street or Buckeye Road to reach airport’s west entrance.

(Hohokam Expressway) (March 13) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 closed between Alma School Road and McClintock Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for pavement improvement project.

For a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.