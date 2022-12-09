No scheduled Phoenix-area freeway closures this weekend, Dec. 9–12
December 2022
A beautiful sight: no scheduled Phoenix-area freeway closures are scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 9-12
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that there will be no scheduled closures on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 9–12). ADOT also reminded drivers in the Valley and beyond of three basic driving safety tips for this weekend and the remainder of December:
- Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all existing work zones.
- If you are attending a holiday gathering, be patient, buckle up and never drive while impaired. Arrange for a designated driver or ride service.
- Plan for rain in the Valley and snow across high country locations in the coming week. Slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of yours and consider delaying travel into areas where highways are impacted by snow and ice. Be safe during our holiday travel season.
