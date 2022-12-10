Blue Hound celebrates the holidays

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix and Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails are bringing back its Blue Blitzen Holiday Cocktail Pop-up Bar for the fifth year.

To ring in the season, Blue Blitzen is serving up festive cocktails, over-the-top decor and holiday-inspired bites through Monday, Dec. 26. For a more intimate experience, Snow-Globe Winter Igloos will also be available to rent that include cozy seating for up to six guests, vinyl records, games and blankets starting at $50/igloo.

Menu highlights include Cousin Eddie’s White Loafers, a playful cocktail featuring homemade eggnog, Bourbon, Cognac + Rum; A trendy Orange Pomegranate Butter Board served with Arizona citrus whipped butter, pickled pomegranates, thyme, mandarins and toasted bread; Christmas in Killarney, a cozy cocktail made with Irish Whiskey and Spiced Pear liqueur; and Festively-themed Chimney Potatoes, a.k.a crispy, smoked potato croquettes topped with goat and manchego cheeses and cured tomato aioli.

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails is located adjacent to Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix, located at 2 E. Jefferson St. For reservations and additional information, call 602-258-0231 or visit www.bluehoundkitchen.com.