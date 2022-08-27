Fly Bye lands in North Phoenix

The second location of Sam Fox’s Fly Bye officially landed at Desert Ridge Marketplace on July 14.

What started as a pop-up ghost kitchen when the original opened in 2020 at 5632 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, now has a dine-in location in North Phoenix that includes an even bigger menu (new pizzas, hoagies and chopped salads), more variety (new hand-tossed pizza dough and gluten-free options).

Original menu items like cheesy pan pizza with caramelized crust, golden buttermilk-dipped, hand-breaded chicken tenders, juicy chicken wings, eight house-made sauces, the cheese fondue and the spicy buffalo will remain. New options include hand-tossed pizzas such as the Lebanese Mom (marinated tomato, roasted garlic, spinach leaf, feta yogurt, za’atar); The Brooklyn (pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce); Meatball (mozzarella, Italian oregano, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan cream) and Flower Child (portobello mushroom, charred onion, leafy greens, mozzarella), named after a sister restaurant.

In addition, fans in Arcadia won’t have to travel far to find Fly Bye — another new location is set to open at 40th Street and Camelback this fall. For additional information, visit www.flybyetogo.com.

