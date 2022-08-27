North Central News

 
Fly Bye lands in North Phoenix

August 2022

Fans of Fly Bye’s cheesy pan pizza can now dine in at a new North Phoenix location, and in Arcadia this fall (photo courtesy of Fox Restaurant Concepts)

The second location of Sam Fox’s Fly Bye officially landed at Desert Ridge Marketplace on July 14.

What started as a pop-up ghost kitchen when the original opened in 2020 at 5632 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, now has a dine-in location in North Phoenix that includes an even bigger menu (new pizzas, hoagies and chopped salads), more variety (new hand-tossed pizza dough and gluten-free options).

Original menu items like cheesy pan pizza with caramelized crust, golden buttermilk-dipped, hand-breaded chicken tenders, juicy chicken wings, eight house-made sauces, the cheese fondue and the spicy buffalo will remain. New options include hand-tossed pizzas such as the Lebanese Mom (marinated tomato, roasted garlic, spinach leaf, feta yogurt, za’atar); The Brooklyn (pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce); Meatball (mozzarella, Italian oregano, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan cream) and Flower Child (portobello mushroom, charred onion, leafy greens, mozzarella), named after a sister restaurant.

In addition, fans in Arcadia won’t have to travel far to find Fly Bye — another new location is set to open at 40th Street and Camelback this fall. For additional information, visit www.flybyetogo.com.

