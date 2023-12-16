Crust Simply Italian announced the opening of two new pizzerias – Crust New York Pizzeria in Tempe and North Central Phoenix. The concept is a modern neighborhood pizzeria that serves New York-style pizza and other staples.

The Phoenix location is at 6031 N. 16th St. and took over a former Artichoke Pizza. The newly renovated, 2,400-square-foot space offers guests the option to dine in or take out. They can enjoy the secluded patio or a quick slice at the bar.

“The focus at these two restaurants is to serve the families and communities who live, work and play there,” said Michael Merendino, owner of Crust Restaurant Group “The menu features my family’s recipes, and we proudly serve them at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming guests in and making Crust Pizzeria their new go-to.”

Merendino, who is originally from New York, says that he designed the pizzerias envisioning the warmth of his own large Italian family, crafting a space where each guest is treated like a family member returning home.

In addition to the hand-tossed pizzas, the menu at both locations will feature a monthly special pizza including combinations like the Manhattan Special (meatballs, ricotta cheese, red onion, Calabrian chilis and fresh basil). Guests can expect traditional items like garlic knots, wings, pastas and calzones, as well as hearty sandwiches including a meatball parm, and Italian beef. Beer, wine and specialty cocktails also are served.

For hours of operation and more information, visit www.crustpizzaplace.com.