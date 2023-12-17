The Phoenix Chorale recently announced the release of “The Christmas Album,” which brings together the same engineering team that recorded the group’s 2016 Grammy-winning “All Night Vigil.”

This is the Chorale’s seventh album, but the first recording featuring Phoenix Chorale’s Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, and the first partnership with Signum Classics.

The album features a commissioned piece from Cecilia McDowall, “Trinity Triptych,” which celebrated the 2021 centenary of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, (Phoenix Chorale’s home in Downtown Phoenix,) as well as two pieces from local composers, Tom Peterson’s original composition, “A Quiet Chamber,” and Kira Zeeman Rugen’s arrangement of traditional Irish Wexford Carol, both recorded for the first time.

The album also includes several songs originally arranged for the King’s Singers, which have been newly adapted for the Phoenix Chorale by Gabbitas, himself a former King’s Singer.

The album is available now. Visit https://lnk.to/phoenixchoralechristmas for all streaming and purchase options.