Whether a stray dog is found in your neighborhood or you want to take preventive measures to ensure your pet returns home, there are services available throughout the Valley.

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control’s primary mission is to serve the lost and homeless pets of Maricopa County. The County says that nearly 13,000 animals have arrived at its shelters so far this year; the majority of those dogs were stray.

Microchipping pets is one of the easiest ways to prevent shelter overcrowding, which is why the County will be offering free microchips at both of its shelter locations through Dec. 29 in hopes of keeping more dogs with their owners. This is especially important leading into the holidays, when fireworks may startle pets, causing them to bolt and potentially become lost.

The East and West shelters are available for this service Monday through Friday between noon and 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit www.maricopa.gov/5908/pet-care.

In addition, the Arizona Humane Society accepts stray animals who are sick, injured or abused. Contact them directly at 602-997-7585, Ext. 3800. Residents can also bring sick or injured stray animals to the Arizona Humane Society Sunnyslope Campus at 9226 N. 13th Ave. Phoenix, between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.azhumane.org/report-an-injured-stray.

In recent years many pet owners have experienced their own difficulties and don’t know where to turn for help with their pets. Whether seeking resources to help care for a pet, a temporary foster home, or a permanent home for a pet, Pet Housing Help AZ may be able to help. Those looking for additional information and resources can visit https://pethousinghelpaz.org/i-need-help.