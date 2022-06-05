Valley company accepting nominations for A/C giveaway

One local A/C, heating and plumbing provider wants to help Valley families and nonprofits stay cool this summer.

Family-owned Chas Roberts is once again donating two brand new A/C systems, including installation, to two lucky winners as part of its Annual Cool Play Giveaway, now in its 13th year.

For more than a decade, the A/C company has donated units to two families or nonprofits in need of a new air conditioner. The Cool Play Giveaway was initially started by Chas Roberts president and CEO Sissie Roberts Shank as a way to help local families or organizations that may be undergoing a hardship and are in need of a new A/C system.

“The Cool Play Giveaway is something we started 13 years ago and it’s still going strong,” said Roberts Shank. “As we all know, summer is brutal in Arizona, so we want to do our part to help families or organizations that are struggling. Chas Roberts is a family business — our community and our customers are part of our family — so it’s important to us that we help as many people as possible.”

Chas Roberts’ vendors Carrier and Goodman donate the A/C systems each year. Smiley Crane provides the crane service, and Chas Roberts coordinates the program and provides the installation.

Nominations are being accepted online June 1­–30 (must be an Arizona resident). For more information or to nominate a family or nonprofit, visit www.chasroberts.com/coolplay.