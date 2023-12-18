At its 36th annual awards event held Nov. 15, the Greater Phoenix Chamber announced the 2023 ATHENA private sector, public sector and young professional award recipients.

Melody Lewis, owner and founder, Indigenous Community Collaborative, received the award in the private sector; Jeri Royce, president and CEO, Advance Community, earned the award in the public sector; and Naquana Borrero, CFRE; director of Development and Communications Jazz in Arizona/The Nash and owner, Bella Vita Consulting Group, took home the Young Professional Award.

“These influential women are dedicated to building a brighter future and ensuring our community remains strong,” said Todd Sanders, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber. They embody the best of the Arizona business community, and we look forward to seeing how they will carry the legacy of ATHENA through their work.”

The award is an internationally prized honor through ATHENA International that recognizes women for achievements in leadership, community service, and mentoring.

“The biggest thing for me is representation. I am the first Native American from my community to win this award,” said Lewis. “To be here to represent my people and Indigenous people overall. This award means to me, ‘Hey she did it, I can do it too.’ So, representation is the most meaningful and impactful to me right now.”

Borrero echoed Lewis’ sentiments.

“I am feeling grateful, overwhelmed, and excited. This platform will help not only me but a lot of other organizations that I represent. I am excited for all of us to have this platform. I am also very excited to be the first black woman to win this award in this category, and that’s something that means a lot to me.”

Learn more at www.phoenixchamber.com.