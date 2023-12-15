In early November and just in time for holiday gathering, Postino WineCafe introduced a new menu and residents are invited to experience the new seasonal offerings.

On the food menu are three new plates, including Roasted Mushroom Fondue (melted white cheddar, truffle, roasted cremini mushroom, focaccia crostini); Mexican Street Corn, this summer’s Battle of the Bruschetta winner; and Italian Beef Panini (Italian roast beef, brie, caramelized onions, garlic aioli and au jus). For a sweet finish to the evening, the restaurant has added Hot Donut Dots (homemade donut holes with salted butter chocolate, caramel and vanilla sugar glaze dipping sauces) and Cookie Sundae (waffle cone, vanilla bean ice cream, salted chocolate butter sauce, chocolate chip cookie, cookie butter and graham cracker streusel) to the lineup.

Fall additions to the wine list include Intuicion Cava Brut, Last August, Bayonne White Blend, Boire Gamay, De La Tierra and Correa.

Visit Postino Central at 5144 N. Central Ave. or Postino Arcadia at 3939 E. Campbell Ave. For more information, visit www.postinowinecafe.com.