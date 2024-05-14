The 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW), which offers residents numerous opportunities to dine on a deal, kicks off Friday, May 17, and runs through Sunday, May 26.

During 10 days in May, diners are encouraged to explore a variety of participating restaurants all around the state, which will feature specific ARW menus that showcase the mastery of Arizona’s finest chefs. The ARW menus are a departure from the restaurants’ regular menus, allowing diners to get a new taste of even their favorite restaurants’ culinary breadth — at a fraction of typical costs.

Participating restaurants range from intimate chef-driven locales and independently owned restaurants to five-star fine dining establishments. A wide array of cuisines will be represented during Arizona Restaurant Week, so culinary enthusiasts can eat their way through the dining event without ever ordering the same meal twice — unless they want to, of course.

Typically, more than 150 restaurants around the state participate in this event, allowing diners to explore a range of cuisines and experiences across all price points. Currently, more than 75 restaurants are already committed to the 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week.

Diners can expect dishes with hyper-seasonal, limited-availability and trending ingredients and food styles, and they will be offered a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $33, $44 or $55 per person, and in some cases, per couple. Some establishments may also offer wine and or cocktail pairings for an additional charge to enhance the dining experience.

A complete list of participating restaurants, as well as their 2024 Spring ARW menus, will be available Wednesday, May 1, at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com.