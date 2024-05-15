The Central Arizona Shelter Services’ (CASS) Senior Haven is in final renovations and is targeted to open in the summer of 2024, according to the most recent newsletter from the nonprofit.

Located near the northwest intersection of I-17 and Northern Avenue, this renovated hotel will have 170 beds for individuals 55 and older and will include individual and shared rooms offered and a dedicated case manager.

“Clients who have a dedicated case manager are 300 percent more likely to have a positive housing outcome,” CASS CEO Lisa Glow stated in the communication. “Case management matters and leverages our organizational resources to ensure an individual’s homelessness is as brief, as dignified and as non-recurring as possible.”

Glow added that the surrounding neighborhood has embraced the Senior Haven with offers to volunteer, help with donation drives, and more. The nonprofit’s capital campaign for the Haven raised $22 of $30 million on the project.

“The Senior Haven will be the place where we can change lives forever, for the better and I can’t wait to see what a difference this property will make for our older folks,” John M., former client who is now employed by CASS full time related.

Last year the organization provided 84,836 bed nights in safe and secure shelter to 1,416 seniors. To learn more about the organization’s efforts, visit www.cassaz.org.