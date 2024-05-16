Most Holy Trinity Catholic School, which serves students in preschool through grade eight, will celebrate its longevity and commitment to the community with a 70th anniversary party, “Celebrating our Children,” Sunday, May 19, at 11:30 a.m.

The school was established in 1953 under the leadership of Monsignor Neil P. McHugh and the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, who were committed to ministering to the needs of migrant farm workers in the Sunnyslope area. Their mission, to love the poor while promoting strong educational traditions through community and the Gospel way of life, continues to be the basis of the school’s mission statement.

The school is an active participant in the community, says interim principal Margaret MacCleary, M.Ed. It engages with the community through initiatives such as the Adopt-A-Street program, Sunnyslope Historical Society, the city of Phoenix Bike Patrol, and various service projects.

The event is open to the community, and alumni are especially welcome and encouraged to attend the event. The event will feature a food truck, the Harkins popcorn truck and music, games and fun for all.

Most Holy Trinity Catholic School is located at 535 E. Alice Ave. For more information, call 602-943-9058 or visit www.mhtcatholicschool.org.