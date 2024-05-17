This month, Phoenix Art Museum will present “Larry Bell: Improvisations,” celebrating the artistic achievements of the Light and Space movement creator who is renowned for glass cubes, large-scale standing walls, and mixed-media collages created using a cutting-edge vacuum deposition technique.

The museum will host an artist talk, “The Art of Larry Bell,” in Whiteman Hall May 22 at 6 p.m. the event is free for members and $5 for the general public. This in-depth conversation between Bell and Rachel Zebro, associate curator of collections, will focus on Bell’s illuminating practice working with glass, sculptures, and mixed-media collages. Visitors will be able to witness the artist’s work on view in exhibit, the premiere day of the exhibition.

“Larry Bell: Improvisations” will run through Jan. 5 at Phoenix Art Museum, located at 1625 N. Central Ave. Tickets for the May 22 artist talk are available for reservation at www.phxart.org.