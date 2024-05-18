The Phoenix Indian Center announced in April that it will relocate to a new site in Midtown Phoenix. The move to 4041 N. Central Ave, Building B, is close to various Valley Metro rail and bus lines and aims to better support its growing base of clients, staff, and the wider community.

Renovations of the new office were expected to be completed in late April, with in-person services at its 4520 N. Central location through April 26. Services will shift to a virtual format to facilitate the move, resuming in-person at the new location in early May.

The organization says that the relocation brings the center next to Native Health Phoenix, fostering unique community engagement and service opportunities. The new, larger two-story facility features conference rooms, classrooms on the first floor, staff offices on the second, and additional meeting and rental spaces.

Plans are in place for a community open house in May, with further details to be announced. Learn more at www.phxindcenter.org.