This summer, heat relief centers across Maricopa County will be equipped with new dog shoes and water bowls to help keep hundreds of dogs healthy and safe with funding approved by the Board of Supervisors in March.

This initiative supplements a multi-partner, county-wide heat preparedness effort already underway to prevent another summer of record-breaking heat deaths. From May 1 to September 30, emergency cooling centers and water distribution areas will be established at various community centers, churches, and community organizations to provide refuge for those who lack access to indoor, cool environments.

The purchase of these dog supplies is being funded with $8,000 of Maricopa County Community Solutions Funding allocated by Supervisor Galvin through October 31, 2024. The Board of Supervisors’ Community Solutions Funding is designed to help advance Maricopa County’s strategic goals and provide clear public benefits for Maricopa County residents.

For tips on how to stay safe in extreme heat and find a cooling center near you, visit https://www.maricopa. gov/1871/Extreme-Heat.