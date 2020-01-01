Mayor to deliver State of City address

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego will deliver the annual State of the City Address during a Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce virtual event this month.

Gallego will discuss her vision for the city of Phoenix, share her reflections of how the city responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and talk about how the city is moving forward into 2021.

The live event will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. To purchase a ticket for the online event, visit phoenixchamber.com. For questions call 602-495-2182 or email events@phoenixchamber.com.