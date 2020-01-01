Local mayors team up to encourage flu shots

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the leaders of other cities in the Valley are literally rolling up their sleeves to stress the importance of obtaining flu shots.

Gallego, Tolleson Mayor Anna Tovar, Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise recently received flu shots at a Walgreens store at 3402 N. Central Ave. They joined forces to try to emphasize to the public why people should take flu shots, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. Walgreens Regional Vice President David White talked about the role Walgreens has played in trying to guarantee every person acquires a flu shot and described how the public can obtain a shot at any of the Walgreens locations.

The city of Phoenix also has teamed up with Passport Health to offer free flu shots to the community around the city. To find a Walgreens near you, visit walgreens.com.