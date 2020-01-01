Free COVID-19 tests offered around city

It is easy and free to obtain COVID-19 testing in North Central and other areas of Phoenix.

Community partners of the city are holding free drive-thru testing sites this month and in December. There will be testing from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Grand Canyon University at 5115 N. 27th Ave. Another COVID-19 testing event will take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Orangewood Elementary School at 7337 N. 19th Ave. You can register at equalityhealthfoundation.org/covid19 or by texting “FREE TEST” to 31996 or by calling 888-587-3647.

To find out about other testing dates and locations, visit phoenix.gov.