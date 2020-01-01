City, Habit for Humanity making home repairs

City of Phoenix residents can obtain the help making repairs to their homes as part of a new partnership.

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona provides city residents affordable home repairs so they can safely and comfortably live at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with the city, the organization makes air conditioning/heating repairs and system replacements, resolves plumbing and electrical issues, fixes and replaces roofs and makes other upgrades to address a home’s safety and health. Other repairs available through this partnership include work on ranges, ovens and refrigerators. The program does not offer services for landscaping, fencing, painting or pools.

Rental properties are not eligible for the repairs and neither are projects at a home that is not the owner’s primary residence. Repairs that are not related to safely remaining at home are not covered through the partnership. The property must be within the city’s limits and applicants must own and live in their home. In order to qualify for the help, the total household income must not exceed certain limits. Household members must show proof of lawful residence. Any repairs must be ones needed to make the home healthier and safer.

To learn more about the repairs program, call 602-268-9022, Extension 224 or fill out the contact form available at habitatcaz.org/apply/home-repair.