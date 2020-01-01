Daily Dose partnership helps feed hungry

Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar is stepping up to help feed people in need during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant, which has a location at 1928 E. Highland Ave., is one of several entities partnering with the city of Phoenix and Local First Arizona Foundation to provide meals to vulnerable residents during the current economic and social crisis. The city contracted with Local First Arizona Foundation to recruit the partners to help prepare the food in order to sustain local jobs and supply chains, boost the local food economy and keep Phoenix residents healthy. Produce is purchased from 10 area farms and delivered to 50 local restaurants, which prepare meals and deliver them to organizations that help Phoenix senior citizens, children and vulnerable adults in need. Local First reimburses the restaurants $10 per meal.

The Feed Phoenix program is expected to distribute 20,000 to 30,000 meals and 1,500 food produce bags during the summer and fall.

Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar recently prepared dozens of boxed lunches and delivered them to Native Health, an organization that provides health care to urban American Indians, Alaska Natives and other individuals who encounter barriers to holistic, patient-centered, culturally sensitive health and wellness services. Free food is available in a grab-and-go format, from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays at Native Health Central at 4041 N. Central Ave., Building C.

To learn more about Daily Dose, visit dailydosegrill.com and for more information about Native Health visit nativehealthphoenix.org.