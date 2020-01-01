Local eatery offers seafood caught from owners’ boat

Chula Seafood, located at 100 E. Camelback Road, offers Phoenix’s desert dwellers fresh swordfish right from the owners’ boat, FV CHULA, in San Diego/Point Loma, along with seafood of other species from California. The menu also offers specialties from Baja, Mexico, New Zealand, Faroe Islands, Boston and other areas of the world.

Chula’s offerings include swordfish tacos, shrimp pastor tacos, a Chula Po’ Boy (shrimp and remoulade on a baguette) and a crispy fish Sammy. You also can choose from many different types of fish including New Bedford scallops, Mojo swordfish and whole fried snapper.

Chula Seafood is open for dine-in, carry-out and curbside pick-up, as well as for fresh fish home delivery at chulaseafood.com/delivered. To learn more, visit chulaseafood.com.