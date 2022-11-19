Tomaso’s offers Thanksgiving specials

Tomaso’s will offer Thanksgiving specials from Nov. 21 to 27, allowing diners to enjoy their favorite Thanksgiving staples the entire week.

Among Thanksgiving menu items are the Americano ($34), which includes carved turkey breast, sausage stuffing, Tuscan potatoes and broccolini, or their Sweet Potato Fazzoletini ($26), which is stuffed with sweet potatoes and ricotta, topped with candied pecans and a Frangelico cream.

Additionally, the restaurant will offer a special Thanksgiving Day menu with Italian appetizers, soups and salads, handcrafted pasta dishes and specialties.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made online.

Tomaso’s is located at 3225 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-956-0836 or visit www.tomasos.com.