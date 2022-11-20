North Central author publishes kids’ book

No stranger to the publishing world, nationally acclaimed author and Phoenix native Stella Pope Duarte has published her first bilingual children’s book.

A life-long educator, Duarte has worked with students and educators from Head Start to university and graduate programs. As an Artist in Residence for Arizona, she worked in multiple classrooms, inspiring young writers with her stories and uniquely crafted activities. A nominee for the Pulitzer Prize, her writing has garnered numerous awards.

Her latest offering “Blanco, The Little Donkey That Saved Christmas,” tells the story of Blanco, who is teased and bullied by the other animals. The little donkey’s mother is the only one who believes that someday her son will do something very important. The book brings to life a tale for children and adults of all ages who crave a story of impossible dreams.

“I’m proud to have on board with me on my first bilingual children’s book, ‘Blanco, The Little Donkey That Saved Christmas’ (‘El burrito que salvó la Navidad’), a talented artist, Yuliia Zolotova, from the country of Ukraine, as my illustrator,” Duarte said. “Her illustrations are amazing! Already, she is attracting many American fans with her illustrations for ‘Blanco’.”

Changing Hands Bookstore’s Phoenix location will host the author for a bilingual storytime and book signing event, Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. Changing Hands is located at 300 W. Camelback Rd. For more information, call 602-274-0067 or visit www.changinghands.com. Learn more about the author at www.stellapopeduarte.com.