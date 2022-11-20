Grant gives MCCC students free access to museum

The Phoenix Art Museum will now offer free admission daily to all Maricopa County Community College District (MCCC) students with an active student ID.

Made possible as part of a $1 million grant received from the nonprofit Men’s Arts Council (www.mensartscouncil.com), the free-access program, colloquially known as MC3@PAM, provides an affordable way for the Valley’s community-college students to experience the museum’s robust exhibition schedule of American, Western American, Asian, European, Latin American, modern, and contemporary art and fashion design.

Through MC3@PAM, all MCCC (www.maricopa.edu) students who attend any of the 10 colleges or affiliated skill centers will enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. The program began Oct. 8 and has been funded through 2025.

Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 N. Central Ave. For additional information, visit www.phxart.org, or call 602-257-1880.