Sip and savor at Aperitivo

Arizona Cocktail Weekend will take over the entire Rise Uptown Hotel in Phoenix Monday, Oct. 10, from 6–9 p.m., for the return of the one-night “Aperitivo” cocktail event.

Unfolding across the stylish, open-air grounds of this boutique mid-century modern property, attendees will be invited to sip and savor refreshing twists on classic poolside cocktails at Lylo Swim Club, enjoy sky-high high balls at the rooftop lounge, Don Woods’ Say When, or stroll the grassy lawns of the pop-up garden party.

Cocktails and tastings are included in the $25 ticket price, with all proceeds benefitting local charity partners. The event is sponsored by Diageo, William Grant & Sons, Fernet and Rise Uptown.

Rise Uptown is located at 400 W. Camelback Rd. For tickets to the event, visit www.eventbrite.com. Arizona Cocktail Weekend’s signature event will return in 2023. For information, visit www.arizonacocktailweekend.com.